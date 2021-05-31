Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open after choosing to avoid media

Sports

Tennis star Naomi Osaka said Monday she is withdrawing from the French Open after refusing to speak to the media at the grand slam.

The four-time major winner posted a statement on Twitter saying she was pulling out so that “everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris.”

Last Wednesday, citing mental health reasons, Osaka posted on social media she would not participate in any news conferences during the French Open, hoping that any fines she incurred would go toward a mental health charity.

Following her straight set victory on Sunday, Osaka was fined $15,000 for not talking to the media, Roland Garros announced in a statement.