‘Got lucky there, could have been a 10’: Shane Lowry plays shot from the beach during PGA Championship

Sports

He ended up on the beach, but Shane Lowry was looking for his ball rather than where he put his towel and flip-flops.

The Irishman’s ball, after a wayward drive on the 16th hole of his second round at the PGA Championship, found the ultimate sand-trap — the beach of the Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course.

With his ball on the beautiful white sand and a long way off course, the reigning Open Championship winner was looking at a costly hole.

READ: The golfer who admits it’s ‘odd’ to think she’s a major winner

However, with a fence in his immediate line of sight to contend with and after some serious deliberations with his caddie, Lowry was able to chip back onto the fairway.

“We got lucky there, could have been a 10,” Lowry could be heard saying as he carried his own bag from the beach with his caddie back on the ridge to provide a target line for the ambitious shot.

And despite his errant start to the hole, Lowry managed to salvage a par on the 608-yard par-five 16th hole, laying up to within 80 yards of the hole, chipping to 20 feet from the hole and rolling in the pressure putt.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Lowry will be hoping the next time he’s on the beach, he’ll be able to soak up the glorious, South Carolina weather rather than struggle to work out his next shot.