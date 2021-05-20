‘Do I have to get it?!’: Sebastián Muñoz hits golf ball into trash can during PGA Championship

Sports

It was a rubbish tee shot, wasn’t it?

Sebastián Muñoz hit the rarest form of hole-in-one on Thursday at the 2021 PGA Championship, and one that he appeared to be unwilling to retrieve his ball from.

On the 18th hole at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, the Colombian golfer hit his drive off to the left and toward where the on-watching fans were congregated.

After taking an unfortunate bounce off a fence and to the delight of the fans, his ball landed in a nearby trash can.

Muñoz, having made his way up the hole with the roars of the celebrating fans in his ears, looked into the bin to confirm it was in fact his ball in there.

After consulting with a referee, he can be heard asking: “Do I have to get it?!”

Unfortunately for the world’s No. 71, the answer was yes.

With some help from a steward, he reached into the bag to reclaim his ball, quickly offloading it to a fan, who appeared thrilled with her piece of memorabilia.

Muñoz, adorned with a new ball, took a drop and managed to salvage par on the par-four 18th and remain one over for his opening round after nine holes.

The wind caused havoc on the opening day of the 2021 PGA Championship for players, and none more so than Muñoz, whose unfortunate shot delighted many in attendance and on social media.