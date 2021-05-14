Golden State Warriors sign deals with forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and forward Jordan Bell

Sports

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to a multi-year deal. Toscano-Anderson started the season on a two-way contract. The Warriors also signed forward Jordan Bell to a two-way contract for the rest of the 2020-2021 season, according to the Warriors.

The Santa Cruz Warriors reports Toscano-Anderson appeared in 51 games for the Golden State with an average of 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 20.5 minutes during the 2020-21 season.

Bell recently signed a 10-day contract with the Washington Wizards in April. He appeared in five games, averaging 2.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Bell previously played with Golden State during the 2017-18 NBA Championship season and 2018-2019 season. Bell played one game with the Santa Cruz Warriors during the 2017-18 season.