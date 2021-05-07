Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley throws his first no-hitter, and the fourth this season

Sports

Pitcher Wade Miley threw the first no-hitter of his MLB career as his Cincinnati Reds defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-0 on Friday night.

Miley struck out eight players and walked one over the nine innings in Cleveland.

“That’s so surreal,” Miley said after the feat.

It was the fourth no-hitter in major league baseball this season and the second this week.

On Wednesday, Orioles pitcher John Means narrowly missed a perfect game after he struck out 12 Mariners in Seattle on his way to a no-hitter.

The league almost saw a second no-hitter on Friday, as pitcher Sean Manaea lost his bid for the Oakland Athletics in the top of the eighth inning.

It would have been a historic moment in MLB history if two no-hitters had occurred on the same day. The only time that has happened in the modern MLB era was on June 29, 1990, when Oakland Athletics’ Dave Stewart and Los Angeles Dodgers’ Fernando Valenzuela did it in their respective games.