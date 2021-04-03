Premier League: West Bromwich Albion scores five goals against 10-man Chelsea

Sports

The contest for the Premier League’s Champions League qualification places got a whole lot more interesting on Saturday after 10-man Chelsea were surprisingly beaten 5-2 at home by relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion.

Starting the day in fourth place and two points ahead of West Ham United, Chelsea had to play for over an hour with 10 men after Thiago Silva was sent off.

Despite that numerical disadvantage, Christian Pulisic put Chelsea ahead, but two goals from Costa Pereira — both in first-half stoppage time — ensured the visitors were ahead at halftime.

A brilliant volley from substitute Callum Robinson extended West Brom’s lead and then Mbaye Diagne’s fine finish added a fourth, before Mason Mount’s tap-in reduced the deficit.

That was the 59th goal in 30 games that West Brom have conceded in the league this season but the visitors didn’t panic and Robinson netted his second with a deft finish in the game’s final minutes.

The win keeps West Brom’s survival hopes alive and moves Sam Allardyce’s team onto 21 points, seven behind fourth from bottom Newcastle United.

“It’s an unbelievable day,” Robinson told BT Sport; “It’s been a tough season but it’s nice to come here and get so many goals and really enjoy it. It’s a good day all round.

West Brom’s victory ended Chelsea’s 14-match unbeaten run under Thomas Tuchel. It’s the first time Tuchel’s Chelsea has lost since he replaced Frank Lampard.

