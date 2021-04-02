Major League Baseball has postponed the rest of the Mets-Nationals series due to Covid-19

Sports

The two remaining games of the Washington Nationals’ season-opening series with the New York Mets have been postponed due to Covid-19 concerns with the Nationals, Major League Baseball announced Friday.

The games, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Nationals Park, have been postponed, MLB said, a day after the postponement of the two teams’ season-opening game on Thursday.

At least three Nationals’ players have tested positive for Covid-19, the team said Thursday. A fourth player is considered a “likely” positive, the team said. None of the players were identified.

“For the most part, the whole team has been — we put them in lockdown and they’re self quarantining,” general manager Mike Rizzo said in a virtual news conference on Thursday.

Rizzo said he was confident that no player had broken protocol, and that the team had been “very diligent throughout the whole spring training.”

“This is a serious business,” he said. “It’s about people’s health and these players. Obviously, they’re very important to me and to our organization.”

Rizzo said Wednesday that one unnamed player tested positive for Covid-19 and four teammates and a staff member must quarantine after they were identified as having close contact with the player.

Per MLB’s health and safety protocols for the 2021 season, players who test positive are required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days and receive appropriate care and monitoring from the club medical staff. Additionally, they will need to be cleared by the joint Covid-19 committee and the team physician following a mandatory cardiac evaluation and a determination that they no longer presents a risk of infection to others.

No make up dates for the postponed games were given Friday, and MLB says it will provide scheduling updates as they become available.

Opening day for the 2021 MLB season was Thursday, with certain safety protocols in place. Fans are required to wear masks, sit in pods and will use contactless mobile ticketing and concessions. Some teams are also limiting or prohibiting autographs. Many stadiums will require 6- to 12-foot buffers between fans and players.

Additionally, players are encouraged to get vaccinated against Covid-19.