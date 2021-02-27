Monterey Peninsula Unified School District releases new sports guidelines

Sports

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District announced which sports will be allowed to return this year and which won't in a press release Saturday.

The district says that most Season 1 Sports will not be able to return this year, including:

Football

Field Hockey

Water Polo

Girls Volley Ball

The only Season 1 sport approved for competition season is Cross Country.

Several Season 2 sports will be allowed to return immediately upon availability of coach and athlete clearance, these include:

Track and Field

Tennis

Golf

Swimming and Diving (outdoor pools only)

Other Season 2 sports can resume on proposed practice start dates coach and athlete clearances are met, they include:

Baseball

Softball

Soccer

Girls' Lacrosse

Members of the community can join the district for MPUSD Athletics Family Night (https://the.mpusd.net/athletics1) on Thursday, March 4 at 5:30.

You can use the ZOOM link above to join the meeting, which will be conducted in side by side English to Spanish translation. If you are unable to log into ZOOM, you may also call in.