Bayern Munich wins sixth title in a year with Club World Cup victory over Tigres

Bayern Munich claimed a sixth trophy in 12 months with a 1-0 victory over the Tigres in the Club World Cup final.

Benjamin Pavard’s second-half goal ensured the German side continues its remarkable run under Hansi Flick, adding to the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and three domestic titles all won in the space of a year — an achievement only previously matched by Barcelona in 2009.

As expected, Bayern enjoyed far more attacking chances than Mexican side Tigres, the first CONCACAF side to reach the Club World Cup final, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

But it was only midway through the second half that the Bundesliga leader went ahead.

Robert Lewandowski was initially deemed to be offside in the buildup to Pavard’s strike into an open net, but a video assistant referee review revealed that Carlos Salcedo’s heel had put the striker onside.

The victory also means that Flick has won more trophies than he’s suffered defeats as Bayern manager.

“We just wanted to win today,” Lewandowski said in his post-match interview. “I said at halftime we needed to cross, and that’s how the goal came. It’s a great story.”

Bayern, which defeated Egypt’s Al Ahly 2-0 in the semifinals, was without Jerome Boateng, absent through personal reasons, and Thomas Muller, who returned a positive coronavirus test ahead of the game.

Joshua Kimmich seemed to have given Bayern the lead at 18 minutes with a booming shot into the bottom corner, but the goal was disallowed after Lewandowski was called offside despite not touching the ball.

Leroy Sane then hit the outside of the post after a quick corner, meaning it stayed goalless at halftime.

After Pavard’s opener, Bayern had further chances to extend its lead, as Corentin Tolisso’s shot was saved onto the post by Nahual Guzman and Salcedo almost headed into his own goal after a mix-up with Guzman.

Substitute Douglas Costa also had opportunities late on, but the score remained 1-0 and Bayern had yet another piece of silverware.

It’s the second time Bayern has won the Club World Cup, which pits continental champions against each another in a knockout tournament, after victory in 2013.