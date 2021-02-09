Maradona’s psychologist and two nurses under investigation over his death

Sports

A psychologist and two nurses have been added to the investigation to determine if there was any malpractice in the death of soccer star Diego Maradona, a source with direct access to the legal file told CNN.

There have been no charges filed in the wrongful death investigation of the legendary Argentinian forward, who died in November after suffering heart failure.

The psychologist named in the file, Carlos Díaz, told CNN, “My job was for Diego to quit addictions and in the middle he died. I would have loved to continue working with him. I don’t blame myself for anything.”

Gisela Madrid, one of the nurses being investigated for potential malpractice by the Prosecutor’s Office, also denied wrongdoing. Her lawyer Rodolfo Baqué maintained that his defendant “has no responsibility.”

The other nurse under investigation was named as Ricardo Almirón, who did not respond to CNN en Español’s requests for comment.

The three join neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, who were already under investigation into the cause of Maradona’s death. The investigation is being undertaken by the Attorney General’s Office of San Isidro, the Buenos Aires suburb where Maradona lived.

Luque told the investigation that he does not believe “to have acted in a negligent or reckless manner, neither with lack of expertise nor with lack of observation” of his duties as a doctor.

Luque’s lawyer, Julio Rivas, admitted the neurosurgeon had in his possession documents with forged Maradona signatures, although he did not explain why. The documents with the forged signatures allowed Luque to withdraw Maradona’s medical records from the hospital where he underwent head surgery before he died, the same source with direct access to the file confirmed to CNN.

Cosachov also rejected the allegations of wrongful death. Her attorney Vadim Mischanchuk told CNN that “from a medical point of view she acted with her best judgment.”

Cosachov was also notified that she is being investigated for possibly committing another crime, ideological falsehood. As a source who knows the case explained to CNN, Cosachov would have signed a document that assured that Maradona was in good health on October 20, a month before his death. The source said the psychiatrist did not show up to Maradona’s home that day. The doctor’s lawyer said that she “did not issue any false documents.”

The prosecutor’s office plans to order the holding of an interdisciplinary medical meeting in the next 15 days for experts to evaluate whether the death of the soccer star was the result of malpractice.

Maradona, who died at age 60, was regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. He became a household name after inspiring his country to World Cup glory in 1986.

After his death, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez announced three days of national mourning, and his body lay in honor for public viewing at Argentina’s presidential palace, Casa Rosada.