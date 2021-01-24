Super Bowl matchup set: Tom Brady and the Bucs will face defending champion Kansas City Chiefs

Sports

TAMPA, Fl. (KION-TV) -- It's official! Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will get the chance to defend their Super Bowl title on the big stage as they face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers February 7th.

The Chiefs offense exploded in the second quarter of their AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, scoring 21 points and keeping the Bills offense to 12 points by the end of the first half.

Kansas City's dominance involved a mix of the rushing and passing game as they scored two rushing touchdowns to go along with Mahomes' 3 passing touchdowns to seal the franchise's back-to-back AFC Championship.

The Bucs, meanwhile, will not only play in Super Bowl 55 but also play host as the big game will be at the same Raymond James Stadium that they call home.

Super Bowl 55 is February 7 and you can catch all the action on KION Newschannel 5/46