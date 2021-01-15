Two-time golf major winner Angel Cabrera arrested in Brazil

Sports

Federal Police in Brazil have arrested golfer Angel Cabrera on an Interpol red notice for alleged crimes committed in Argentina.

In a statement by Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro, an unnamed 51-year-old Argentine was arrested Friday.

A Rio de Janeiro Federal Police official who doesn’t want to be identified confirmed to CNN that the person arrested is “the famous golf champion El Pato.”

Angel Cabrera, who is known as “El Pato,” has won both the Masters and the U.S. Open.

Police say the Brazil Supreme Court carried out an arrest warrant for extradition and the person will be sent to prison until final extradition back to Argentina.

Cabrera has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Argentina, along with a misdemeanor charge of theft.

CNN has spoken to his attorney, Miguel Gavier, who has promised a statement.

In August, Gavier told CNN en Espanol that Cabrera has denied the charges. He said that he does not understand why the Interpol red notice was issued for Argentina because his client has been cooperating and that he obtained a signed statement from the prosecution saying that it wasn’t necessary for Cabrera to obtain permission to travel.

Last year, the Judge stated that for Cabrera to remain at liberty, he had to maintain an established residence in Argentina and make himself available to the Court when summoned.

“He is innocent in both cases and expects to be absolved based on the evidence that has been gathered,” he said.

Neither Interpol or the Court of Justice in Cordoba, Argentina have returned CNN’s calls.

Police say the arrest took place at a flat in Leblon, south of Rio de Janeiro. Cabrera has been charged in Argentina

According to the Federal police official, Angel looked surprised but “went along with the arrest, not attempting to escape or anything.”

The unnamed federal police official tells CNN that Angel arrived in Brazil on December 31st, coming from the USA, and a warrant was expedited by the Supreme Court on January 9th.