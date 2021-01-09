After 30 league games without a win, Schalke stops the rot with 4-0 victory

Sports

Having last won a German Bundesliga game just under a year ago, Schalke ended that dismal record in some style on Saturday — comfortably beating Hoffenheim 4-0 on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe was the star of the Schalke show as he became the first-ever American player to score a hat-trick in the Bundesliga. Armine Harit, assisted all three of Hoppe’s goals, before the Moroccan netted Schalke’s fourth.

Hoppe only made his Schalke debut in November and Saturday marked the first time he had scored a goal in the Bundesliga.

Schalke’s victory ensured that Tasmania Berlin continues to hold the winless Bundesliga record of 31 matches.

Tasmania Berlin has a certain pride in its record, posting on its official Facebook page after Schalke failed to equal the Bundesliga’s winless landmark, saying “How cool is that?”

Tasmania established the record of 31 games without a win during the 1965-1966 season, the only time the club has played in the top flight of German football.

However, according to the Bundesliga website, Schalke’s barren spell — 358 days — is the longest. Before Saturday’s victory, Schalke previous win came on January 17, 2020 when the Ruhr-based club beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0.

Already this season, Schalke has had four coaches following Christian Gross’ appointment in December. David Wagner was replaced by Manuel Baum in September, before Huub Stevens oversaw a couple of games.

Saturday’s 4-0 win also ended Schalke’s run of 26 matches without a clean sheet.

The victory moved Schalke off the bottom of the Bundesliga table — Gross’ team is on seven points, one ahead of Mainz.

“The relief is big, huge even. But that was only one step. Now we have to move on,” Schalke’s head of sport Jochen Schneider told reporters. “I hope we keep fighting,” added Hoppe.

