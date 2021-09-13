Where to vote in-person for the recall election on the Central Coast

Newsom Recall Election

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The 2021 Gubernatorial Recall election is well underway across California as voters will decide whether or not to remove Gavin Newsom from office.

With this comes the return of some locations for in-person voting, including in San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

Below are a list of some of those locations:

MONTEREY

Monterey County Elections Office - 1441 Schilling Place, Salinas, CA

Satellite Vote Location at Embassy Suites - 1441 Canyon Del Rey, Seaside, CA

Various polling places will also be open which you can find listed here

SANTA CRUZ

Simpkins Family Swim Center - 979 17th Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA

Scotts Valley High School - 555 Glenwood Drive, Scotts Valley, CA

New Brighton Middle School - 250 Washburn Avenue, Capitola, CA

All other polling locations, including Vote Mobile info, can be found at this link

SAN BENITO