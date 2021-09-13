Where to vote in-person for the recall election on the Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The 2021 Gubernatorial Recall election is well underway across California as voters will decide whether or not to remove Gavin Newsom from office.
With this comes the return of some locations for in-person voting, including in San Benito, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.
Below are a list of some of those locations:
MONTEREY
- Monterey County Elections Office - 1441 Schilling Place, Salinas, CA
- Satellite Vote Location at Embassy Suites - 1441 Canyon Del Rey, Seaside, CA
- Various polling places will also be open which you can find listed here
SANTA CRUZ
- Simpkins Family Swim Center - 979 17th Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
- Scotts Valley High School - 555 Glenwood Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
- New Brighton Middle School - 250 Washburn Avenue, Capitola, CA
- All other polling locations, including Vote Mobile info, can be found at this link
SAN BENITO
- San Juan Bautista Community Center - 10 San Jose Street, San Juan Bautista, CA
- The California National Guard Armory - 2302 San Felipe Road, Hollister, CA
- Sunnyslope County Water District - 3570 Airline Hwy, Hollister, CA
- San Benito County also has an interactive map with other voting centers and polling locations
