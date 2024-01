By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has asked a Maine court to overturn the secretary of state’s decision to remove him from the 2024 primary ballot there because of his role in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol insurrection..

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.