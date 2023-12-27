Colorado GOP asks US Supreme Court to overturn ruling disqualifying Trump from 2024 ballot

By Marshall Cohen and Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — The Colorado Republican Party says it has asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the unprecedented state Supreme Court ruling that removed Donald Trump from Colorado’s 2024 ballot.

The Colorado GOP was also a party in the case and is fighting to preserve its right to include Trump on its March primary ballot. Trump has not yet filed his appeal, which is expected soon.

The appeal means the state court’s pause on the ruling – which was set to expire January 4 – will be indefinitely extended until the US Supreme Court announces whether it will take up the appeal, and, if it does, until it issues a final decision in the matter.

It also yanks the nine federal justices into yet another controversy involving the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination. The high court is separately involved in other matters related to Trump’s election subversion criminal case.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

