READ: Colorado Supreme Court ruling removing Trump from 2024 ballot

(CNN) — The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump isn’t an eligible presidential candidate because of the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban,” removing him from the state’s 2024 ballot.

The court upheld a trial judge’s decision that Trump engaged in the January 6, 2021, insurrection and overturned her conclusion that the ban doesn’t apply to the presidency.

The 4-3 ruling from the court will be placed on hold until January 4, pending a certain appeal to the US Supreme Court.

Read the Colorado Supreme Court ruling below.

