Takeaways from Volodymyr Zelensky’s crucial day in Washington

By Michael Williams, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Washington on Tuesday making an in-person plea for the military and economic aid he said is necessary to continue Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

Zelensky, visiting Washington for the third time since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022, is meeting with members of Congress Tuesday morning and President Joe Biden later in the afternoon. Zelensky’s meetings come on the same day the US declassified new intelligence on Russia’s losses so far in the war. The intelligence shows US officials believe the Russian military has continued to suffer heavy losses in the war – but is also determined to continue pushing forward.

The meeting comes as a deal for a supplemental funding package that includes crucial aid for the war-torn country remains logjammed by congressional Republicans who want the Biden administration to make concessions on border security and immigration policy in exchange for the aid package.

A deal remains unlikely with a holiday recess looming.

While Biden has said he is open to compromise, a bloc of Republicans remains weary at the idea of adding to the more than $100 billion in Ukraine aid already approved by Congress. Biden officials have said nobody is better at making the case for his country than Zelensky himself.

Zelensky tells senators he expects US to come through for Ukraine

Zelensky told senators that he’s still counting on US support to come through for his nation, according to Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

The questions from senators were mostly about accountability for US aid and Zelensky tried to assure senators that no money would be used corruptly in Ukraine, according to GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota.

Rounds said Zelensky did not give a price tag on how much US support will be needed in total for Ukraine. But he tried to impress upon senators that Ukraine needed more air defense systems quickly to shut off a land bridge into Crimea.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it was a “very good and productive meeting.” Zelensky did not answer shouted questions as he passed reporters after the meeting.

Schumer added that Zelensky “made it so clear how he needs help,” including exactly what kind of help Ukraine needs and how that help will allow his country to win. Failure by the United States to provide more aid will likely make Ukraine’s European allies skittish, Schumer warned.

“Europe and many other allies will say, ‘What is going on here?’” he said.

Another lawmaker, Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley, drew parallels between Republicans’ failure to act and the early, ultimately failed, strategy by British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain to appease Adolf Hitler’s regime in Germany.

“Those who are opposing … aid to Ukraine are falling into the same mistake Chamberlain made,” Merkley said, warning Republicans to not let history repeat itself.

Holdouts say deal remains unlikely

Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio – an outspoken critic of sending additional funding to Ukraine – left the meeting between Zelensky and other senators early. He said Zelensky provided senators with an “update on strategic milestones” and began taking questions, but the Ohio Republican said his mind remained unchanged about the idea of sending more aid.

Another senator who attended the meeting said Zelensky assuaged some concerns Republicans had about corruption in the Ukrainian government and the potential misappropriation of funding.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican who said he supports more aid to Ukraine if it’s tied to tougher border policy, said Zelensky did not wade into the policy disagreements that are stymying a deal for more aid.

“We kept it at a high level,” Mullin said. “We are working through the process. And he understood it. He was very respectful. (He) said, ‘I understand it. I’m just here to let you know we need you guys,’”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville was blunt about his unmoved position on providing more aid to Ukraine.

“We’re out of money,” the Alabama Republican said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

CNN’s Manu Raju, Haley Talbot, Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.