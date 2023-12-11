US Air Force disciplines 15 people following investigation into accused National Guard leaker Jack Teixeira

By Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — The US Air Force has disciplined 15 people connected to the intelligence leaks from Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, the service said Monday, after an investigation found that individuals “intentionally failed” to report documented concerns about Teixeira’s behavior preceding the leaks.

According to an Air Force release on Monday, 15 individuals from the ranks of staff sergeant to colonel received punishments ranging from being relieved from their positions to non-judicial punishment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The commander of Teixeira’s unit, Col. Sean Riley of the the 102nd Intelligence Wing, was relieved of command, the Air Force said. Commanders of the 102nd Intelligence Support Squadron who had been suspended were “permanently removed.”

Teixeira, who served as a cyber systems journeyman with the Massachusetts Air National Guard’s 102nd Intelligence Wing, has been indicted on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information related to national defense. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lawyers representing Teixeira have not responded to a request for comment from CNN.

The Air Force’s investigation found that commanders failed to adequately inspect areas under their command, had “inconsistent guidance for reporting security incidents” and “inconsistent definitions of the ‘Need to Know’ concept,” a lack of supervision of night shift operations, an “inefficient and ineffective” process for carrying out disciplinary actions, and “a failure to provide security clearance field investigation results.”

While the investigation did not find that supervisory members were aware of Teixeira leaking the information on the popular social media platform Discord, the Air Force said individuals in his unit “failed to take proper action after becoming aware of his intelligence-seeking activities.”

CNN has previously reported three Air Force memos revealed Teixeira had received a direct order from superiors to stop taking notes on intelligence, and was observed two more times accessing intelligence unrelated to his job.

A “small number” of individuals failed to report Teixeira to the appropriate security officials, the Air Force investigation says, “fearing security officials might ‘overreact.’”

“Had any of these members come forward, security officials would likely have facilitated restricting systems/facility access and alerted the appropriate authorities, reducing the length and depth of the unauthorized and unlawful disclosures by several months,” the report said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

