US charges Russian soldiers with war crimes against an American in Ukraine

(CNN) — Four Russian soldiers have been charged with war crimes against an American who was living in Ukraine during the Russian invasion, according to court documents unsealed in federal court in Virginia.

The case against Russian soldiers marks the first time the US government has used a decades-old law aimed to prosecute those who commit war crimes against American citizens.

According to the indictment, the Russian soldiers violently abducted the American from his home in the Ukrainian village of Mylove. The soldiers allegedly beat and tortured the American in a Russian military compound, where he was held for 10 days in April 2022.

After abducting him, the Russian soldiers allegedly stripped the American naked, tied his hands behind his back and beat him with their fists, feet and the stocks of their guns.

While he was being illegally held by the Russian soldiers, the American was allegedly tortured by the four defendants and other unnamed co-defendants during at least two interrogation sessions. They stripped him naked, severely beat him and photographed him, according to the indictment.

Two of the defendants accused of war crimes against an American in Ukraine were commanding officers of the Russian Armed Forces, while the other two were lower-ranking members in the Russian army, according to the indictment unsealed Wednesday.

The indictment says the American was not fighting in the war and was a protected person under the Geneva Convention of 1949. The American was not named in the indictment.

During the captivity, Russian soldiers allegedly threatened to kill the American, at times pointing guns to his head and a knife to his throat. Russian soldiers also put the American through a “mock execution,” forcing him to the ground, putting a gun to the back of his head and then shooting a bullet just past his head, according to the indictment.

The indictment says the American was threatened with sexual assault as well, and after his answers failed to satisfy the Russian soldiers, some threated him “with death and asked for his last words.” In addition, the American was also put through forced labor, according to the indictment, digging trenches for the Russian military.

The four Russian soldiers – identified as Suren Seiranovich Mkrtchyan, Dmitry Budnik, V Alerii Lnu and Nazar Lnu – have been charged with four counts, including unlawful confinement, conspiracy to commit war crimes, inhuman treatment and torture.

