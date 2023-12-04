Former US ambassador to Bolivia charged with being a covert agent of Cuba’s government

By Hannah Rabinowitz, Holmes Lybrand and Evan Perez, CNN

(CNN) — The former US ambassador to Bolivia has been charged in federal court with acting as a secret foreign agent of Cuba, according to court documents unsealed Monday.

Manuel Rocha, the 73-year-old former American diplomat, “secretly supported the Republic of Cuba and its clandestine intelligence-gathering mission against the United States by serving as a covert agent of Cuba’s intelligence services,” prosecutors wrote.

Rocha served as the US ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002 and the Deputy Principal Officer of the US Interests Section in Cuba in the 1990s. Rocha also worked for the US embassy in the Dominican Republic in the 1980s as well as the US consulate in Italy, and served in different roles for US embassies in Mexico and Argentina.

In several meetings with an undercover FBI employee posing as a member of Cuban intelligence, Rocha repeatedly referred to the US as “the enemy” and praised Cuban revolutionary and politician Fidel Castro, according to court documents.

Rocha described being “in charge” of what he described as the “knock down of the small planes” – which prosecutors believe to be an incident during Rocha’s tenure working for the State Department in Havana when Cuba shot down two unarmed airplanes operated by members of Brothers to the Rescue, a US-based group opposed to Castro’s government, killing four men.

In the indictment, prosecutors say the Cuban government has worked for years to recruit persons within the United States to assist with intelligence gathering, including individuals within the US government.

As an employee of the State Department, Rocha had “unique” access to non-public government information, prosecutors said.

Rocha is facing three federal charges, including acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government. Rocha has been arrested, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN, and is expected to appear in federal court in Miami today.

A lawyer for Rocha has not yet been listed on the public docket, and he has not yet entered a formal plea.

FBI undercover officer approaches Rocha

An undercover FBI employee posing as a Cuban intelligence agent messaged Rocha on WhatsApp in November 2022 soon after investigators were tipped off to Rocha’s alleged covert work, court documents say. In the message, prosecutors say, the undercover employee said that they “have a message for you from your friends in Havana. It is in regards to a sensitive matter.”

Rocha allegedly replied: “I don’t understand but you can call me.” The former ambassador agreed to meet the undercover employee in Miami to talk.

During the meeting, Rocha allegedly took several precautions to make sure that he wasn’t followed, including taking a longer route to their rendezvous, and asking the undercover employee to talk at a “food court” with only “low-level employees… So, there is no possibility for – for anyone to see me.”

During their first meeting, Rocha allegedly told the undercover employee that the Cuban intelligence agency, called the Dirección General de Inteligencia, “asked me … to lead a normal life,” and said that he has “created the legend of a right-wing person.”

“I always told myself, ‘The only thing that can put everything we have done in danger is – is … someone’s betrayal, someone who may have met me, someone who may have known something at some point,” Rocha said, according to a recording of the meeting cited in court documents.

He allegedly added: “My number one concern; my number one priority was … any action on the part of Washington that would – would endanger the life of — of the leadership, or the — or the revolution itself.”

During another meeting several weeks later, Rocha allegedly described obtaining his State Department employment to the undercover employee, saying “I went little by little … It was a very meticulous process … very disciplined – but very disciplined.”

“I knew exactly how to do it and obviously the Dirección accompanied me… they knew that I knew how to do it… It’s a long process and it wasn’t easy,” he said, according to prosecutors.

Rocha also allegedly boasted about his “decades” of work on behalf of the Cuban government, saying that it “strengthened the revolution” over “the last 40 years,” and lamented “the blows that the enemy,” allegedly referring to the US government, “has dealt to the current revolution.”

Rocha currently works at consulting firm LLYC USA as a “senior international business advisor,” according to court documents. Rocha also previously worked as an advisor to the Commander of the United States Southern Command, which he left in 2012.

More recently, Rocha worked at the law firm Foley & Lardner but left in August 2023, according to a firm spokesperson.

CNN’s Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

