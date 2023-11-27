Donald Trump to be the last defense witness called in his civil fraud trial next month

By Lauren del Valle and Kara Scannell, CNN

New York (CNN) — Attorneys for Donald Trump told the court Monday that they plan to call the former president to the stand on December 11 as their last witness in the New York civil fraud trial.

His son Eric Trump, also a defendant, is slated to testify on December 6, according to Trump attorney Chris Kise.

This will be the former president and Eric Trump’s second trip to the witness stand as they were called by the New York attorney general’s office earlier this month.

The defense has previously said it will finish presenting its case by mid-December.

Trump Organization executive Patrick Birney is currently testifying for the defense. His testimony follows Trump Organization hotels Chief Operating Officer Mark Hawthorn, who had been on the stand for most of Monday.

Four Deutsche Bank officials who were involved in the Trump loans are expected to testify under subpoena starting on Tuesday along with another expert at the end of the week.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.