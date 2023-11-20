US Navy jet overshoots runway into water off Hawaii

By Brad Lendon and Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — A US Navy reconnaissance jet with nine crew members aboard crashed into water off the Hawaiian island of Oahu on Monday after overshooting the runway at a US Marine Corps base there, military officials said.

There were no casualties aboard the P-8A Poseidon aircraft, a twin-engine multimission patrol and reconnaissance jet with the airframe of a Boeing 737 passenger plane, according to Marine Corps spokesperson 1st Lt. Hailey Harms.

Harms said the conditions of the nine personnel aboard were being assessed.

Pictures showed the aircraft upright with its wings slightly above the waterline in Kaneohe Bay off Marine Corps Base Hawaii on the main island of Oahu, north of the capital of Honolulu.

Visibility was down to around a mile at the time of the incident, with wind gusts up to 21 miles per hour and mist, according to the National Weather Service.

The P-8A Poseidon is a workhorse of US Navy operations.

It can carry both torpedoes and cruise missiles, while conducting antisubmarine and antisurface warfare and intelligence gathering missions.

Earlier this year, a P-8A operating over the South China Sea with a CNN crew aboard was intercepted by a Chinese fighter jet in an encounter that saw the Chinese plane come within 500 feet of it.

P-8 aircraft are also flown by the Australian, New Zealand, British, Norwegian and Indian militaries, according to Boeing.

CNN's Sara Tonks and Taylor Ward contributed to this report.

