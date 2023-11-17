Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at her home in Georgia, The Carter Center announced Friday.

“Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home. She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family. The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support,” ﻿read the statement, released on behalf of Jason Carter, the Carters’ grandson.

Additional details about Carter, 96, were not immediately provided. The Center announced in May that the former first lady had been diagnosed with dementia.

President Carter, 99, began home hospice care in February after a series of short hospital stays.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.