Jill Stein announces 2024 bid under Green Party line

(CNN) — Two-time Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein announced Thursday she plans to seek the party’s nomination for the White House in 2024.

“The political system is broken. The two Wall Street parties are bought and paid for,” Stein said in a video posted on social media announcing her candidacy.

Stein was the Green Party nominee for president in 2012 and 2016. Her 2016 candidacy drew the ire of Democrats, who blamed her for drawing traditionally Democratic voters away from their presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, in key swing states.

Stein’s announcement comes amid growing questions about the strength of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. A recent CNN poll showed former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination, narrowly leading Biden in a hypothetical rematch.

The same poll also showed independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with 16% support in a three-way race with Biden and Trump, although support for third-party candidates in polls rarely translates to equal support in elections.

Stein previously served as an adviser to Cornel West’s presidential campaign when he sought the Green Party nomination earlier this year, before he chose to run as an independent last month.

