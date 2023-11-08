Skip to Content
Mitch Landrieu expected to leave White House infrastructure coordinator role

By Arlette Saenz and Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — Mitch Landrieu is expected to leave his role as White House infrastructure coordinator in the coming months, a source familiar with the decision said.

Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans, joined the White House as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden nearly two years ago and was tasked with implementing the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Landrieu may leave by the end of the year, but the source cautioned on the exact timing.

NBC first reported on Landrieu’s expected departure.

“We have nothing to share and no timeline to announce. We’re approaching the two-year anniversary of the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I know Mitch is focused on highlighting the historic progress we’ve made and will continue to make,” a White House official told CNN.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

