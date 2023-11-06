Sarah Huckabee Sanders to endorse Trump at Wednesday rally

By Kristen Holmes and Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to endorse Donald Trump for president during his Wednesday rally outside of Miami, a source familiar told CNN.

Trump, the 2024 Republican front-runner, is hosting the rally as he skips the third GOP presidential primary debate, which is being held the same night in Miami.

Sanders served as Trump’s White House press secretary and has been a staunch ally of the former president since he left office. Trump, for his part, was an early endorser of Sanders’ bid for governor.

Earlier this year, the former president had called Sanders seeking her endorsement, a source familiar with the call told CNN in March. Sanders declined to do so at that point and Trump denied the report in a post on Truth Social at the time.

Sanders left her role as White House press secretary in 2019, capping what was a tumultuous tenure as Trump’s chief spokeswoman.

“I couldn’t be prouder to have the opportunity to serve my country and particularly to work for this President,” Sanders said at the time. “I’ve loved every minute – even the hard minutes.”

As CNN previously reported, the Republican National Committee was caught off guard when Trump’s campaign announced that it would hold a counterprogramming event the same night as the debate, just down the road from the Miami arena where other Republican candidates would be facing off.

While Trump has not attended any of the debates, citing his commanding lead in the polls, the decision to not appear and instead host an apparent rival event rubbed some in his party the wrong way.

