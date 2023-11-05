Trump leads Biden in four key swing states, new polling finds

By Ariel Edwards-Levy and Paul LeBlanc, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump holds an edge over President Joe Biden in a series of hypothetical matchups among registered voters in four key swing states, new polling from the New York Times and Siena College shows.

In Nevada, a state Biden narrowly carried in the 2020 presidential election, Trump boasts 52% support to Biden’s 41%. Trump also tops Biden in Georgia, a state that was central to his ploy to overturn the last presidential election, with 49% to Biden’s 43%.

Trump leads Biden in Arizona, too, with 49% to the president’s 44%. In Michigan, Trump holds a five-point lead as well: 48% to Biden’s 43%.

Each poll has a margin of sampling error between 4.4 and 4.8 points, and the head-to-head matchup remains theoretical — primary voting does not begin until next year. Trump overwhelmingly remains the Republican frontrunner, while Biden faces a very long-shot primary challenge from Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips.

The polling shows a closer race in Pennsylvania, a state Trump won in 2016 but Biden recaptured in 2020, with Trump at 48% to Biden’s 44%.

In Wisconsin, meanwhile, Biden takes 47% to Trump’s 45%, well within the survey’s margin of error.

With roughly a year until the general election, these polls, which were conducted by telephone from October 22 to November 3, capture only one snapshot of the electorate as it currently stands. But they show a broad sense of discontent.

Across these six battleground states, registered voters give Biden low job approval marks (38% approve), with just 19% describing the economy as excellent or good. At the same time, only 42% in these states rate Trump favorably, similar to Biden’s 41% favorability rating.

Registered voters in these six states give Trump the edge in trust over Biden to handle the economy, immigration, national security, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but trust Biden more on abortion, with a close split on handling democracy.

As CNN previously reported, Biden is just as low in the White House’s internal polls as in any of the public ones, but his advisers remain confident that he is the Democrats’ best option in 2024. They also repeat that the presidential election will be decided on razor thin margins – and that if Biden loses to Trump, the country will never be the same.

Yet while Trump is fielding multiple legal challenges related to his business conduct, his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and his handling of classified information, his GOP support has not wavered.

The former president has skipped all the Republican primary debates to date, focusing instead on attacking Biden record and campaign gaffes.

