Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will endorse Ron DeSantis

(CNN) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will endorse Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican primary at a pre-debate rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday night, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The DeSantis campaign is promoting Reynolds’ presence at the event on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reynolds had initially indicated she would likely remain neutral in the GOP primary race, but more recently has signaled willingness to back a candidate.

Reynolds will also join DeSantis on Tuesday for a meet-and-greet in Davenport.

The Des Moines Register was first to report the endorsement.

