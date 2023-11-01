Biden will travel to Lewiston, Maine, Friday in wake of mass shooting

By Aileen Graef, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Lewiston, Maine, on Friday, to pay their respects after 18 people were killed there in a mass shooting last week.

“The President and First Lady will pay respects to the victims of this horrific attack and grieve with families and community members, as well as meet with first responders, nurses, and others on the front lines of the response,” the White House said in statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

