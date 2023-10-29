Judge reinstates gag order on Trump in federal election subversion case

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s federal election subversion criminal case has reinstated the gag order she issued on the former president earlier this month.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Sunday denied Trump’s request to pause the order while his appeal of it plays out. She also lifted a temporary freeze on the gag order that she issued on October 20 while she considered his request.

The gag order, which was limited in scope, had prohibited Trump from making certain statements about the special counsel’s team or potential witnesses, including any comments that directly targeted court personnel, potential witnesses or the special counsel and his staff.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

