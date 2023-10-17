Track the speaker vote count: Follow who will get leadership job

By Sean O’Key, Ethan Cohen, David Wright, Renee Baharaeen and Anna Brand, CNN

(CNN) — The US House of Representatives is conducting an open floor vote to determine who will be its next speaker, with all eyes on Rep. Jim Jordan, who is looking to secure the gavel.

House Republicans are aiming to select a nominee following Kevin McCarthy’s abrupt ouster earlier this month and after Majority Leader Steve Scalise withdrew his name in the face of opposition.

CNN is tracking a tally estimate of each round of voting. Data will be updated every 10 seconds.

Follow full coverage of the House speaker vote here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.