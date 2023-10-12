Skip to Content
CNN - Politics

Former IRS contractor accused of stealing Trump’s tax returns pleads guilty

By
Published 1:06 PM

By Holmes Lybrand

(CNN) — The former IRS contractor accused of leaking former President Donald Trump’s tax returns and stealing tax information on thousands of the wealthiest people in the US pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Charles Littlejohn of Washington, DC, sent Trump’s tax returns and other data to two media outlets that “published numerous articles describing the tax information they obtained from the Defendant.”

Littlejohn pleaded guilty to the one count of disclosing tax information, which he was charged with in late September.

The contractor’s crime affected so many individuals that prosecutors plan to create a public website to notify the victims of any developments in the case.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content