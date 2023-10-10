North Carolina Republicans override governor’s veto to enact elections overhaul ahead of 2024
By Fredreka Schouten and Dianne Gallagher, CNN
(CNN) — Republican lawmakers in North Carolina on Tuesday enacted major changes to the state’s election laws, overriding vetoes by the state’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who has criticized the measures as a “threat to our democracy.”
The new laws will change the makeup of state and local election boards, reduce the time to return mail-in ballots and give new powers to partisan poll watchers.
Under the changes, election boards will be evenly divided by party – a move critics say could lead to deadlocks in deciding early voting locations and in certifying results in next year’s elections.
Voting rights groups have threatened legal action.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
