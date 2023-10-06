McCarthy denies reports he’s leaving Congress



CNN

By Melanie Zanona, Pamela Brown and Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is denying reports that he is expected to step down from Congress before the end of his term – telling reporters on Friday that he still has “work to do,” after sending signals in private conversations that he could step down early from Congress.

“No, I am not resigning,” he told reporters.

“We are going to keep the majority. I am going to help the people I got here, and we are going to expand it further.”

Earlier Friday, multiple sources familiar with McCarthy’s thinking told CNN that he was expected to step down at some point after the House speaker’s election. And sources said McCarthy has been seriously considering the move.

Pressed on whether he has considered stepping down early, he said, “I look at it every time I have to decide whether I am going to run for reelection or not.”

After the House voted to oust McCarthy, the California Republican did not say whether he would remain in Congress. “I’ll look at that,” he said when asked at a press conference following the vote.

Politico was first to report that McCarthy was considering resigning.

House Republicans are still reeling after McCarthy was ousted from the speakership in a historic vote. Following the vote, McCarthy opted not to run again for the gavel, setting off a race for a new speaker.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and GOP Rep. Jim Jordan have both launched bids to be the next speaker, though it is unclear if House Republicans will be able to coalesce around a candidate given the deep divisions within the conference.

On Friday, McCarthy added that he has talked to both Scalise and Jordan but would not endorse anyone when pressed.

Asked about former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Jordan, McCarthy said: “Only members vote, and I think members sit down and can make their decision.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.