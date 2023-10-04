Dianne Feinstein to lie in state at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday

By Shania Shelton, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Californians will pay their respects to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday, as the political titan lies in state at San Francisco City Hall.

Feinstein, who died last week at 90, was born in San Francisco and was the first female mayor of the city, a position she held for 10 years. She later served in the US Senate for more than 30 years.

The public can pay their respects from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT. A funeral service will be held at city hall on Thursday, with the public invited to attend. Previously, the service was planned to be closed to the public due to limited space.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to speak at Feinstein’s memorial service, and the Senate floor will close on Thursday so members can attend the service.

A live stream link for those unable to attend will be provided. Following the service, the longtime senator will be buried at a private, family-only ceremony.

A plane from the president’s military fleet carrying the body of Feinstein, accompanied by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, arrived in San Francisco on Saturday evening.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein’s seat on an interim basis, and she was sworn in on Tuesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.