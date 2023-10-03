Here are the 8 Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy as House speaker

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — A group of eight House Republicans joined with Democrats Tuesday in a historic vote to remove Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

The House will now have to elect a new speaker.

The vote in the House of Representatives on the motion to vacate was 216-210, with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz leading the effort. Because of the GOP’s razor-thin majority in the House and a Democratic conference united against him, McCarthy needed the support of nearly all of his party’s members to keep the gavel.

It was not immediately clear who would replace the California Republican, and GOP Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina was named speaker in the interim.

Here are the House Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy:

Andy Biggs of Arizona

Ken Buck of Colorado

Tim Burchett of Tennessee

Eli Crane of Arizona

Matt Gaetz of Florida

Bob Good of Virginia

Nancy Mace of South Carolina

Matt Rosendale of Montana

