Feinstein to lie in state at San Francisco City Hall ahead of Thursday funeral

By Morgan Rimmer, CNN

(CNN) — California Sen. Dianne Feinstein will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday ahead of funeral services Thursday.

The public can pay their respects at City Hall from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Wednesday, the late Democratic senator’s office said.

The Thursday funeral service will be closed to public due to limited space and will be livestreamed at City Hall and online.

Following the service, the longtime senator will be buried at a private, family-only ceremony.

A plane from the president’s military fleet carrying the body of Feinstein, accompanied by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, arrived in San Francisco on Saturday evening.

Feinstein, whose three decades in the Senate made her the longest-serving female US senator in history, died Thursday night following months of declining health. She was 90.

CNN’s Shania Shelton contributed to this report.

