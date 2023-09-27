Second Republican debate speaking times: By the numbers

By Annette Choi, Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo and David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — We’re tracking how long each candidate talks at the second Republican primary presidential debate.

At the first debate, former Vice President Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had the most airtime, while North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was among those with the least.

Like the first debate, Donald Trump isn’t participating, and the former president maintains a generous lead in the polls ahead of the candidates appearing on tonight’s stage.

Read the latest CNN headlines from the second 2024 Republican presidential debate here.

