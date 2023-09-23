Skip to Content
Rep. Andy Kim announces he’ll run against NJ Sen. Bob Menendez in wake of his indictment

Published 12:55 PM

By Philip Wang

(CNN) — New Jersey Democratic Rep. Andy Kim announced on Saturday a 2024 Senate challenge to Sen. Bob Menendez in the wake of the senator’s indictment and refusal to step down.

“After calls to resign, Senator Menendez said ‘I am not going anywhere.’ As a result, I feel compelled to run against him. Not something I expected to do, but NJ deserves better. We cannot jeopardize the Senate or compromise our integrity, ” Kim posted on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Kim has been representing New Jersey District 3 since 2019.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Politics

