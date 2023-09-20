Man at center of right-wing conspiracy theories about January 6 pleads guilty to misdemeanor

By Holmes Lybrand

(CNN) — James Ray Epps, the man at the center of right-wing conspiracy theories that federal agents were involved in orchestrating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge for his actions that day.

Appearing over a video conference, Epps pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a restricted area before Washington, DC, chief district judge Jeb Boasberg.

At the end of the plea hearing, prosecutor Michael Gordon asked to make a statement on the record and said that Epps “was not, before, during, or after” January 6 a confidential human source or undercover government agent, swatting down the prominent conspiracy theory.

Epps’ defense attorney, Edward Ungvarsky, told the judge that Epps had to leave his home and job in the wake of harassment he received and requested that Epps not be required to notify probation officers of his travel, which Boasberg approved.

Boasberg noted that Epps’ location was “under seal” but denied a request by Ungvarsky that Epps be allowed to possess a firearm prior to sentencing.

According to the statement of facts tied to his plea agreement, on January 5, 2021, Epps told others, “we need to go into the Capitol.” The next day, Epps stated that as soon as former President Donald Trump was finished with his speech, he would go to the Capitol, the judge said.

On the day of the attack, Epps followed protestors through torn down barriers outside of the Capitol and fell back only after police had deployed chemical spray against them, according to Boasberg’s reading of the statement of facts.

According to federal guidelines, Epps faces zero to six months in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for December 20.

