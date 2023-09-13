Husband of Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola dies in plane crash

By Shawna Mizelle, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr., the husband of Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, has died in a plane crash in Alaska, according to a statement from the congresswoman’s office.

“He was one of those people that was obnoxiously good at everything. He had a delightful sense of humor that lightened the darkest moments. He was definitely the cook in the family. And family was most important to him. He was completely devoted to his parents, kids, siblings, extended family, and friends – and he simply adored Mary. We are heartbroken for the family’s loss,” the statement, which was shared to Peltola’s X account Wednesday morning, said.

The statement asked for privacy for the Peltola family and said the congresswoman will be heading home to Alaska.

Eugene Peltola was the regional director of the Alaska Bureau of Indian Affairs for several years before retiring in 2022.

Members of Congress quickly offered their condolences.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who also represents Alaska, said in a post on X that she was “shocked, saddened and truly beyond words to express my grief at the loss of Gene Peltola Jr. Anyone who met Buzzy felt his warmth, generosity and charm. It was easy to see why so many Alaskans called him a friend, and how he was so loved by his family.”

“My heart goes out to Mary and her family during this profoundly difficult loss. Mary has been an exceptional colleague, and it’s clear her husband Buzzy touched so many lives with his warmth and kindness,” Democratic Rep. Judy Chu of California tweeted.

