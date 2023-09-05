Skip to Content
Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows pleads not guilty in Georgia case

Published 8:09 AM

By Sara Murray, CNN

(CNN) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and five other defendants charged in the election interference case in Fulton County pleaded not guilty Tuesday and waived their arraignments in new court filings.

Eighteen of the 19 defendants charged in the case have entered not guilty pleas. The remaining holdout – former Coffee County election official Misty Hampton – will have to enter a plea or appear in person for arraignment on Wednesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

