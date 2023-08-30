Proud Boys sentencing over January 6 riot rescheduled

By Holmes Lybrand and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Sentencing hearings for two leaders of the far-right Proud Boys group have been rescheduled after the judge canceled Wednesday’s proceedings because of a medical issue, multiple sources tell CNN.

Enrique Tarrio and Ethan Nordean, both of whom were convicted of serious conspiracy over efforts to stop Joe Biden from becoming president in the wake of the 2020 election, will be sentenced later this week and early next week.

Nordean’s sentencing has been scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. ET, while Tarrio, the former Proud Boys chairman, is set to be sentenced Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.

Family members of the defendants had come to Washington, DC, from across the country for Wednesday’s hearing and were visibly upset at the sudden rescheduling, while attorneys for the two men scrambled to figure out travel plans.

Judge Timothy Kelly, who presided over the trial of the five Proud Boys members, denied motions to acquit the defendants on Monday and heard witness impact statements from multiple US Capitol Police officers who were present when a pro-Trump mob rioted at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Prosecutors have asked Kelly to sentence Tarrio to 33 years in prison and Nordean to 27 years in prison.

