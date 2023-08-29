These are the first 10 drugs subject to Medicare price negotiations

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — The Biden administration unveiled Tuesday the names of the first 10 drugs subject to price negotiations in Medicare.

They are: Eliquis, Jardiance, Xarelto, Januvia, Farxiga, Entresto, Enbrel, Imbruvica, Stelara, and Fiasp and certain other insulins made by Novo Nordisk, including NovoLog.

Once set, the negotiated prices take effect in 2026 – though the drug industry has filed multiple lawsuits seeking to derail the effort.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

