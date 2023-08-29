Former Rep. Rogers expected to run for Senate seat in Michigan after being courted by GOP leaders

By Manu Raju, Chief Congressional Correspondent

(CNN) — Mike Rogers, the former GOP congressman who chaired the House Intelligence Committee, is expected to soon announce he will run for the Senate in Michigan, giving Republican leaders a key recruit in a state Democrats need to hold to keep their narrow majority, according to two people familiar with his deliberations.

Rogers, who served in the House for 14 years, is expected to run for the seat being vacated by Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is retiring at the end of next year. Leaders of the National Republican Senatorial Committee had been courting him to enter the race, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who represents a swing district outside of Detroit, is viewed by top Democrats as their top contender for the seat, though she has to win a primary first, including against actor Hill Harper.

Michigan has been viewed by top Republicans as a second-tier pickup opportunity — after West Virginia, Montana and Ohio. But Rogers’ entrance into the race could give Republicans a chance in the swing state that has favored Democrats in recent cycles.

