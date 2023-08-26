Trump campaign says it has raised $7.1 million since Atlanta mug shot

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s campaign says it has raised $7.1 million since the former president was processed at an Atlanta jail Thursday.

Trump’s fundraising total for the past three weeks, following his indictment and arraignment in Washington and then his surrender and processing at the Fulton County jail in Georgia, is close to $20 million, a Trump campaign official said.

On Friday, the day following his arrest in Georgia, Trump raised $4.18 million, the highest-grossing day of the entire campaign, the source said.

Following Trump’s arrest, his campaign immediately began selling merchandise featuring the former president’s mug shot. The sales have contributed to the high fundraising totals, according to the source.

