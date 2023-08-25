US fighter jets intercept aircraft violating airspace near where Biden is vacationing in Lake Tahoe

By Haley Britzky, CNN

(CNN) — US military fighter jets responded to a civilian aircraft that “violated a Temporary Flight Restriction” area near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where President Joe Biden is vacationing, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement.

Two NORAD F-16s, and a US Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin, responded to the civilian aircraft violation which occurred around 7:50 a.m. PT Friday. The military jets dispensed flares to get the attention of the pilot and the aircraft was escorted out of the area, according to NORAD.

“During this event, the fighter aircraft dispensed flares – that may have been visible to the public – to gain attention from the pilot,” the NORAD release said. “Flares were employed with the highest regard for safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground. The flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to people on the ground when dispensed.”

The White House said that “the situation was resolved without incident” and that there was no impact to the president.

A similar incident occurred last summer while Biden was vacationing in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were removed from their Rehoboth Beach residence as a precautionary measure at the time.

The Bidens have been at Lake Tahoe for the last week on vacation.

NORAD said in its release that it uses “a layered defense network of radars, satellites and fighter aircraft to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response.”

“The identification and monitoring of aircraft demonstrates how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and aerospace control missions for the United States and Canada,” the release said.

