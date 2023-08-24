State Department approves $500 million sale of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan

By Raenu Charles, CNN

(CNN) — The State Department approved an estimated $500 million sale of infrared search and track systems for F-16 fighter jets, as well as other related equipment, to Taiwan on Wednesday.

The proposed sale of the infrared equipment will help Taiwan “defend its airspace, provide regional security, and increase interoperability with the United States,” the agency said in a statement.

In addition to the infrared search and track systems, the sale would include “integration support, aircraft and munitions support, software support, spare parts, consumables, personnel training, and other related elements.”

“This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” according to the release.

The equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in Taipei, and there will be no adverse impact on US defense readiness as a result of the sale, the State Department said.

