Giuliani to negotiate bond and surrender in Fulton County Wednesday, sources say

(CNN) — Rudy Giuliani and several other Trump co-defendants in the Georgia election subversion case are expected to surrender to Fulton County jail on Wednesday, multiple sources tell CNN.

Sources told CNN that Giuliani wants to get it all done before former President Donald Trump comes to Georgia.

Two defendants surrendered overnight, but as of Wednesday morning, only four of the former president’s 18 co-defendants have been booked.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has charged Trump and 18 others of participating in schemes to meddle with Georgia’s election results. All 19 co-defendants are expected to surrender ahead of a Friday deadline set by Willis when she unveiled last week’s sweeping indictment over attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

Trump, who agreed to a $200,000 bond on Monday, said he plans to turn himself in on Thursday.

Willis continues to meet with defendants and negotiate terms of a bond agreement. CNN previously reported that Giuliani was set to meet with Willis’ Wednesday to discuss a bond agreement, according to multiple sources.

He is expected to travel to Georgia with former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik who has been working with the former mayor to help him find a Georgia lawyer to represent him in this case, according to one of those sources.

Giuliani is expected to have a lawyer with a Georgia license to represent him during the bond negotiations, according to a second source. It is unclear if that attorney would represent him throughout the case.

